Stand your ground, Goya

What are the chances that we have come to the point that someone's thoughts are subject to the control of others? 100%, apparently. Just ask Goya CEO Bob Unanue.
What is wrong with people? How have we reached a place that someone's opinions must line up with another group's opinions? What happened to "live and let live"? What happened to "agree to disagree"? What happened to being free to "think as you please"? Hey, what happened to common sense? Out the window, they have gone. I've said this many times: People who scream for "tolerance" are often the most intolerant, and many of them are not looking for "tolerance" at all. What they really want is agreement. If you won't surrender that, they seek to destroy you. This is what we're seeing with Unanue, who committed the cardinal sin of saying something positive about President Trump.
"We are all truly blessed, at the same time, to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," the CEO said. "And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray, we pray, for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country, that we will continue to prosper and to grow."
From that came criticism, calls for boycotts and cussing out of Unanue. Let's not forget Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is putting in major overtime in her 15 minutes of fame gig: "Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo,'" she tweeted. She wouldn't have to google long; people have already posted recipes.
Folks have the right to be annoyed that Unanue spoke well of Trump. It's childishness and puppeteering to demand that someone think as you think: "You have your own opinion? Well, I'm taking my toys and going home." Nonetheless, if that's your level of maturity, have at it. Folks also have the right to boycott. Your money, your decision. This is America, and being an American comes with the right to be ridiculous, so whatever floats your boat. But the right doesn't stop with you; if you think Unanue is ridiculous, remember, he has a boat, too.
When you actually get bent out of shape because someone has praised the president for being a "builder," you definitely are epitomizing ridiculousness. Trump is, in fact, that--has been that for years. He is also the "leader" of the country. Now, you may or may not consider the nation "blessed" that he is at the helm of this boat, but whatever. So what are these people taking umbrage with -- that Unanue said to pray for Trump and the nation? Is that why some are all wee-wee'd up? Makes one wonder.
By the way, what happened to the quote, "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it"? Does anyone remember that one?
I hate to make this political, but it sure does seem like far-left progressives are hell-bent on mind control and manipulation. If you don't surrender to their radical agendas, you are in deep doo-doo. And, too often, people cave to these control tactics. My opinion of Goya or Unanue or the validity of his thoughts aside, I am appalled--albeit not surprised anymore--that someone is crowned public enemy #1 for thinking/speaking positively of anyone. So I applaud him for not doing what so many do when pressured by the thought police: backing down to what he calls "suppression of speech."
"I'm not apologizing," he said, adding, "I'm not apologizing for saying -- and especially when you're called by the president of the United States -- you're gonna say, 'No, I'm sorry. I'm busy. No, thank you"? Unanue said. "I didn't say that to the Obamas, and I didn't say that to President Trump."
The CEO is referring to his attendance at an event to which then-President Obama and Michelle Obama invited him in 2012: "So you're allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you're not allowed, when I was called to be part of this commission to aid in economic and educational prosperity and you make a positive comment, all of a sudden that's not acceptable," he said.
Yes, those are the rules, sir. Did you not know? Praising the Obamas was commendable, and no one got bent out of shape because, well, they are the Obamas. But praising Trump makes you a bad, bad boy, and for that, we must put you in time out -- at the very least. And remember, it's not just what you said about Trump; it's that you actually thought something positive about him -- and, of course, the call to pray for him is definitely a violation.
I hope Unanue stands his ground. Let the mind control fanatics boycott, cuss and search for recipes. Have at it! I don't always agree with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (and that's okay!), but I'm totally feelin' his tweet about this Goya situation: "Cancel-culture leftists don't need beans. Their speeches & whining already produce all the gas the planet can take."
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.