Stand your ground, Goya

What are the chances that we have come to the point that someone's thoughts are subject to the control of others? 100%, apparently. Just ask Goya CEO Bob Unanue.

What is wrong with people? How have we reached a place that someone's opinions must line up with another group's opinions? What happened to "live and let live"? What happened to "agree to disagree"? What happened to being free to "think as you please"? Hey, what happened to common sense? Out the window, they have gone. I've said this many times: People who scream for "tolerance" are often the most intolerant, and many of them are not looking for "tolerance" at all. What they really want is agreement. If you won't surrender that, they seek to destroy you. This is what we're seeing with Unanue, who committed the cardinal sin of saying something positive about President Trump.

"We are all truly blessed, at the same time, to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," the CEO said. "And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray, we pray, for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country, that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

From that came criticism, calls for boycotts and cussing out of Unanue. Let's not forget Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is putting in major overtime in her 15 minutes of fame gig: "Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo,'" she tweeted. She wouldn't have to google long; people have already posted recipes.

Folks have the right to be annoyed that Unanue spoke well of Trump. It's childishness and puppeteering to demand that someone think as you think: "You have your own opinion? Well, I'm taking my toys and going home." Nonetheless, if that's your level of maturity, have at it. Folks also have the right to boycott. Your money, your decision. This is America, and being an American comes with the right to be ridiculous, so whatever floats your boat. But the right doesn't stop with you; if you think Unanue is ridiculous, remember, he has a boat, too.

When you actually get bent out of shape because someone has praised the president for being a "builder," you definitely are epitomizing ridiculousness. Trump is, in fact, that--has been that for years. He is also the "leader" of the country. Now, you may or may not consider the nation "blessed" that he is at the helm of this boat, but whatever. So what are these people taking umbrage with -- that Unanue said to pray for Trump and the nation? Is that why some are all wee-wee'd up? Makes one wonder.