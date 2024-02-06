All sections
OpinionFebruary 29, 2024

Speak Out from web 2-28-24

Trump trials Everyone beware, if they can do what they are doing to Trump the rest of us do not stand a chance of getting fair treatment. Or as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) said in "Yellowstone": "There is no such thing as fair." Travel showcases Travel sports are absurd. Let your kids be kids instead of making your 12-year-old play 75 ballgames a year. College coaches don't care about how many "showcases" you played in or how many Facebook posts your mom made...

Trump shoes

Trump was hawking his new sneaker brand at Sneaker Con. The operative word here is "con."

Troops to Texas

I thought there was a shortage of Missouri Highway Patrol, but evidently, Parson thinks we have several extra that we can send to Texas along with National Guard troops and $2.3 million.

Travel showcases

Travel sports are absurd. Let your kids be kids instead of making your 12-year-old play 75 ballgames a year. College coaches don't care about how many "showcases" you played in or how many Facebook posts your mom made.

Equal treatment

If someone lies about the value of their home to get a better tax break they are breaking the law and must pay a penalty for doing so. That's not political persecution in any way. That's just how the law works. Why would Trump be any different?

You overpaid

Would everyone please stop saying they're waiting for their tax refund. You overpaid all year. You are just finally getting your change!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

