Speak Out April 23, 2017

Online comments

I was the regular Speak Out commenter that went by the name Data48. I regularly chastised a certain group of other commenters for hijacking every thread, no matter what the subject of the original comment, and turning it into a partisan bickering contest. It got so bad that I eventually just stopped contributing even though I used to greatly enjoy it. I have said for years that the anonymous nature of the Internet was killing common civility and I think recent changes in Speak Out commenting rules prove that. Congratulations guys! The actions of a few jerks have ruined everyone's fun!