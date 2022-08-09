Speak Out 9-8-22

Buying votes

How many lies do the Democrats and the Biden administration have to tell before the people who voted for Biden realize that they made a mistake in trusting Biden would make our lives better. They tell us inflation that everyone is feeling is not their fault; the border is closed while thousands walk across the border every day; and they ignore the rising crime rate in our cities. Now they are rewarding the people who won't pay their student loans and doing nothing for the ones that have sacrificed to pay their loans off just before the next election. I would say they are trying to buy votes.

Young athletes

It's OK to tell your kid in private that they might be the next Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, but you shouldn't say something like that in public. It's not cool, man. Not cool at all. You shouldn't embarrass your kid or yourself like that.

President Biden

During my lifetime we have had 13 presidents starting with Eisenhower and now Biden. I can honestly say in my opinion Biden is the sorriest of the group. Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama can breath a sigh of relief with the ineptitude of the Biden administration. If this was a Republican administration the Democrats would be clamoring for impeachment. It is time to invoke the 25th amendment, but God help us if Harris becomes president. She is more inept than Biden.

Stolen documents

The biggest mistake Trump has made with his stealing classified documents is that he erroneously believed they belonged to him, personally. They actually belonged to the Office of the President, not him. Of course with his ego and narcissism he considered himself to be the Office of the President.