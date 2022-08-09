Speak Out 9-8-22

How many lies do the Democrats and the Biden administration have to tell before the people who voted for Biden realize that they made a mistake in trusting Biden would make our lives better. They tell us inflation that everyone is feeling is not their fault; the border is closed while thousands walk across the border every day; and they ignore the rising crime rate in our cities. Now they are rewarding the people who won't pay their student loans and doing nothing for the ones that have sacrificed to pay their loans off just before the next election. I would say they are trying to buy votes.
It's OK to tell your kid in private that they might be the next Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, but you shouldn't say something like that in public. It's not cool, man. Not cool at all. You shouldn't embarrass your kid or yourself like that.
During my lifetime we have had 13 presidents starting with Eisenhower and now Biden. I can honestly say in my opinion Biden is the sorriest of the group. Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama can breath a sigh of relief with the ineptitude of the Biden administration. If this was a Republican administration the Democrats would be clamoring for impeachment. It is time to invoke the 25th amendment, but God help us if Harris becomes president. She is more inept than Biden.
The biggest mistake Trump has made with his stealing classified documents is that he erroneously believed they belonged to him, personally. They actually belonged to the Office of the President, not him. Of course with his ego and narcissism he considered himself to be the Office of the President.
The Missouri Senate did basically nothing this session and now Parson is wasting money on a special session. In other news, only one state failed to offer Grab and Go Lunches for poor children this summer. Only one and it had to be Missouri. The GOP is broken beyond repair.
This St. Louis Cardinals team has been fun to watch. What a year as Pujols and Molina make a final run. Here's hoping we get one more season with Wainwright. Let's go Cardinals.
It's time we abolish the Department of Education at the federal level and give states and local school districts total control of our schools. It's time we reconstruct the FBI and change the leadership and give oversight to a committee made up of members of Congress equally made up with Democrats and Republicans. It's time we make our tax system simple and shrink the IRS, possibly a flat tax with everyone paying the same percentage of what they earn. These bold changes would shrink the size of our federal government and save billions of dollars each year.
Looking at the COVID-19 vaccine, it is a shame that so many people hate something that has saved millions of lives.
