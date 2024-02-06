Speak Out 9-29-23

The United States Treasury would be wise to create a new $30 and $75 dollar bill.
A lagoon is an enclosed body of water connected to a body of salt water. Capaha Park does not have a lagoon, no matter how loudly people proclaim it is.
Why are people opposed to using the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from holding office again? The Constitution is very clear that anyone who engaged in and/or gave aid and support to anyone who was part of a rebellion or insurrection to overthrow the government will be banned from holding any office ever again. Trump did all of the above!
I was just reading where the NFL has a lot of people upset on the National Anthem for the Super Bowl. I have a thought for everyone. Just quit watching NFL. I quit years ago and don't miss it. I started when they were kneeling for the National Anthem. If everyone stops watching, the NFL will change what they do. College football is the way to go.
