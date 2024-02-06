Speak Out 9-29-23

14th Amendment

Why are people opposed to using the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from holding office again? The Constitution is very clear that anyone who engaged in and/or gave aid and support to anyone who was part of a rebellion or insurrection to overthrow the government will be banned from holding any office ever again. Trump did all of the above!

NFL and Anthem

I was just reading where the NFL has a lot of people upset on the National Anthem for the Super Bowl. I have a thought for everyone. Just quit watching NFL. I quit years ago and don't miss it. I started when they were kneeling for the National Anthem. If everyone stops watching, the NFL will change what they do. College football is the way to go.