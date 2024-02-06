Speak Out 9/29/20

Rigged election

So if Trump wins the election, it's fair, but if he loses it, it's rigged? What world is he living in? Is it populated with unicorns, rainbows and Oompa Loompas? This man is delusional.

Medicare, RX

Trump has announced that he will be sending all Medicare recipients a $200 prescription card. I will gladly spend the money on prescriptions and vote for Joe Biden. Does Trump really think he can bribe seniors into voting for him?

Fiorina endorsement

"In business we focus on results, and I think his results do not earn him a second term," Carly Fiorina, 2016 REPUBLICAN candidate for President, said of Donald Trump, a New York real estate developer before beginning his political career. Fiorina was the chief executive of Hewlett-Packard from 1999 to 2005.

Soul of America

Joe Biden says this election is for the "Soul of America", this nation lost its soul when it legalized abortion. President Trump is trying to restore the nations soul, something the democrats have misplaced.