Speak Out 9/29/20

Rigged election
So if Trump wins the election, it's fair, but if he loses it, it's rigged? What world is he living in? Is it populated with unicorns, rainbows and Oompa Loompas? This man is delusional.
Medicare, RX
Trump has announced that he will be sending all Medicare recipients a $200 prescription card. I will gladly spend the money on prescriptions and vote for Joe Biden. Does Trump really think he can bribe seniors into voting for him?
Fiorina endorsement
"In business we focus on results, and I think his results do not earn him a second term," Carly Fiorina, 2016 REPUBLICAN candidate for President, said of Donald Trump, a New York real estate developer before beginning his political career. Fiorina was the chief executive of Hewlett-Packard from 1999 to 2005.
Soul of America
Joe Biden says this election is for the "Soul of America", this nation lost its soul when it legalized abortion. President Trump is trying to restore the nations soul, something the democrats have misplaced.
Diversity?
Why can't the semissourian print differing opinions? They have two women both black who espouse the exact same views week in and week out. Is that supposed to be a claim for diversity?
Breonna Taylor
The Breonna Taylor shooting started massive protests where two police officers were shot. Of course, the riots were led by the Marxist group Black Lives Matter, but what they did not say was that the boyfriend of Breonna fired first at the police officers even though they announced that they were the police before breaking the door down which would not have been necessary if the boyfriend would have opened the door and let them in. So whose fault is it that Breonna was killed? But she was not killed because she was Black as these sorry rioters claim, but was killed accidentally because of the actions of her boyfriend.
Phone scam
There has been another telephone scam going on this week. I have received the same call twice about stopping my Social Security number and going to jail, putting a freeze on all my assets. Do not give out your Social Security number to anyone over the phone.
Good deeds
Thank you Southeast Missourian for shining light on good people doing good deeds in Cape Girardeau. We appreciate you.