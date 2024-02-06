Speak Out 9/28/20

Mask protection

The mask order in Cape Girardeau County has been extended despite the rise in COVID-19 since the original order. Masks give people a false sense of security. The cloth mask that most people use do not work as stated on the tags on the manufactured mask. Homemade masks certainly do not work. They say they are doing what is best for the majority of the people, but they won’t know the effects of wearing a mask until possibly years after the pandemic is over, so why are these officials doing this? They say they will lift the mandate when the numbers are down to 5%. Why is that the magic number? No one knows why or how this virus spreads and may never know.

Short season

I’m sad to see the Major League Baseball regular season end. It was short, but I’m so happy they were able to play 60 games. This season was a welcome break from all the COVID news. Here’s to an exciting postseason and World Series.