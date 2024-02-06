All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionSeptember 22, 2018

Speak Out 9-23-18

"Voters elected political newcomer Pete Flores to the Texas Senate on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic district red for the first time in 139 years and further bolstering Republicans' super majority in the chamber ahead of the November elections." Hillary won the district by 12 points in 2016. There will be no blue wave...

Red wave

"Voters elected political newcomer Pete Flores to the Texas Senate on Tuesday, flipping a Democratic district red for the first time in 139 years and further bolstering Republicans' super majority in the chamber ahead of the November elections." Hillary won the district by 12 points in 2016. There will be no blue wave.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Due process

The time of being presumed innocent until proven guilty is over in this country. The Democrats have proven that with their treatment of Judge Kavanaugh. Where were they when Juanita Broderick needed support against Bill Clinton? No support for her at all.

Democrat obstruction

The Democrats are obstructing again, with holding up the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. It's just another ploy in their play book to disrupt the presidency of Trump. All it will do is cause more people to vote Republican, so we hold the House and Senate which will be a great thing for this country. Judge Kavanaugh will be appointed in the end, and we win again.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 21
Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising...
OpinionOct. 21
Prayer 10-21-24
OpinionOct. 19
Goldberg: Here's what Ta-Nehisi Coates got right about Israe...
OpinionOct. 19
Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insan...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
OpinionOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pro-life stance and state identity
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
OpinionOct. 18
Speak Out: MLB playoffs deliver October thrills despite Cardinals absence
York: A shift in the race
OpinionOct. 18
York: A shift in the race
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
OpinionOct. 18
Lyons: What's the forecast? Extreme conspiracy theories with heavy lies
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
OpinionOct. 18
Our Opinion: Charles Stamp Jr.'s $1 million gift boosts SEMO's cybersecurity future
Prayer 10-18-24
OpinionOct. 18
Prayer 10-18-24
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?
OpinionOct. 17
Speak Out: When will America face its financial reality on debt?
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
OpinionOct. 17
Our Opinion: What will we learn from graduation shooting wake-up call?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy