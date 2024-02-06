Speak Out 9-23-18

Due process

The time of being presumed innocent until proven guilty is over in this country. The Democrats have proven that with their treatment of Judge Kavanaugh. Where were they when Juanita Broderick needed support against Bill Clinton? No support for her at all.

Democrat obstruction

The Democrats are obstructing again, with holding up the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. It's just another ploy in their play book to disrupt the presidency of Trump. All it will do is cause more people to vote Republican, so we hold the House and Senate which will be a great thing for this country. Judge Kavanaugh will be appointed in the end, and we win again.