Speak out 9-19-23

Rehder column

Holly Thomas Rehder, an elected state official, submitted an opinion piece to the Southeast Missourian. Unfortunately, at least one of her statistics was poorly written and makes little sense. In her letter, Rehder stated that "distracted driving, particularly the use of cellphones, is one of the fastest causes of traffic crashes in our state." The last part of this phrase makes no sense. Distracted driving is neither fast nor slow. Nor is it, if one assumes she left out a word, "the fastest growing cause of". The correct way to write this might be "the number of cases in which distracted driving has been a factor in accidents has risen sharply ..." Whatever the case may be, Rehder's letter raises serious concerns about our elected official's ability to effectively communicate. This sentence and others is quite embarrassing, to say the least.

A feminist's abortion

As a woman, I was appalled at the recent op-ed by a woman whose essay will be published in a feminist publication. The topic of her essay was her own abortion. She laments that women are made to feel inferior due to "hard times and trauma" they endured. This is a blatant attempt to turn the narrative from the reality of her own actions -- her choice to kill her unborn child -- to one in which she is a victim. Nowhere is there any indication that this is the case; no mention of rape. Feminists in the U.S. and around the world have spent the last 50-plus years burying their heads in the sand about their actions, blaming others for their choices, and then demanding that others not only respect but actually applaud them. And look where it has gotten us as a nation!