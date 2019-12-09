Speak Out 9/12/19

Why does the City of Cape Girardeau not require re-mesh when pouring concrete for city streets? They would last longer!
The city of Jackson has decided to go ahead with plans to build another roundabout on East Main Street. This sickens me and probably thousands of others considering what I see at the glorious roundabout that was built at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 61.
Cape leadership should be ashamed! The 2018 SEMO Fair is a year in the past. There was lots of feedback at the time on the newspaper website, etc. about traffic congestion. Yet city leaders wait until just weeks before the 2019 fair to address it and then act like they can't figure out a solution! What's next? We all know the answer to that -- a costly study by an expert.
The new American way. Get on drugs. Draw disability from the government, and live off the government for the rest of your life.
A supposedly enlightened and woke person recently asked me why I needed to own an AR-15? I replied that I'd be willing to give up my AR-15 if I could keep my .223 deer hunting rifle. And she responded that I should be able to keep my hunting rifle, just not the assault rifle. I didn't bother to explain they were one and the same.
Isn't the Democratic Party supposed to be tolerant and accepting? Oh, but that's only if you agree with them. It was perfectly shown recently by two Hollywood personalities Eric McCormack and Debra Messing. They want a list of those attending a President Trump fundraiser in Hollywood so they know who "not" to work with. In the eight years Obama occupied the White House I don't ever remember people not working or associating with those who supported him.
Today, as every day in America, 3,000 infants in their mother's womb will be aborted. Gun violence is not the major cause of mass killings in America. Stop infant genocide.
While recently biking on the trail a free-roaming dog ran perilously close to my bike for a long distance before the owner finally called him off. I guess he thought it was funny. I know someone who was toppled from his bike by an unrestrained dog and was badly hurt, requiring multiple stitches, many in his head. Having said what I just said, please don't give me the oft-used phrase, 'It's OK, my dog won't hurt you.' Just because you're the owner doesn't make your animal the Mother Teresa of pets. A dog is a dog. Short-leash it on the trail, and put it up when someone's at the front door.
It's ironic that Cape Public Schools has started a trauma program for students, but has asked the city to waive safety requirements for the Jefferson remodel.
The naked truth of Leftist hate is out. Trump Derangement Syndrome has gone "full Monty" in Southeast Missouri. A recent commenter attempted to tie the tragic deaths of children left in automobiles to Trump supporters, the most pro-life advocates ever. It's particularly despicable when it comes from Leftists who believe in the mutilation of the unborn at any stage of life including just before birth.