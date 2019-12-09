Speak Out 9/12/19

Street repair

Why does the City of Cape Girardeau not require re-mesh when pouring concrete for city streets? They would last longer!

Roundabout issue

The city of Jackson has decided to go ahead with plans to build another roundabout on East Main Street. This sickens me and probably thousands of others considering what I see at the glorious roundabout that was built at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 61.

Fair traffic

Cape leadership should be ashamed! The 2018 SEMO Fair is a year in the past. There was lots of feedback at the time on the newspaper website, etc. about traffic congestion. Yet city leaders wait until just weeks before the 2019 fair to address it and then act like they can't figure out a solution! What's next? We all know the answer to that -- a costly study by an expert.

Drugs, welfare

The new American way. Get on drugs. Draw disability from the government, and live off the government for the rest of your life.

The same thing

A supposedly enlightened and woke person recently asked me why I needed to own an AR-15? I replied that I'd be willing to give up my AR-15 if I could keep my .223 deer hunting rifle. And she responded that I should be able to keep my hunting rifle, just not the assault rifle. I didn't bother to explain they were one and the same.