OpinionAugust 8, 2023

Speak Out 8-8-23

The area train conductors need not to blare their horns. Going through towns they should be toned down. They could harm eardrums, especially those of babies if they are outside of a vehicle. The article on the merger between Southeast- HEALTH and Mercy was certainly interesting. ...

Loud trains

The area train conductors need not to blare their horns. Going through towns they should be toned down. They could harm eardrums, especially those of babies if they are outside of a vehicle.

Hospital merger

The article on the merger between SoutheastHEALTH and Mercy was certainly interesting. The emphasis was on how the hospital will be adding to their current offerings. That is extremely interesting, given that just last week Southeast's entire Home Health Department was shut down. That's a significant loss given that Southeast patients who need home health care upon discharge will now have to find someone who is not affiliated with their situation to continue any required therapy, etc. In recent weeks there have been numerous other cuts, both in staff and in services. Why would a company that is supposedly going to add services cut so many critical services?

Speak Out
