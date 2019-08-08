Speak Out 8/8/19

Gun control

It's easy to blame mental health issues on the recent shootings. People struggling with emotional instability have been a reality since the dawn of man, it is part of our humanity. The primary culprit in shootings is the ready availability of lethal weapons. We need to institute more stringent gun control. Better screenings, registrations, basic training for owners, and outlawing the most lethal of the lethal are essential. Why are we killing one another in a manner that is not present in any other civilized society on this planet!

Dems' agenda

I watched all the previous Democratic candidates presidential debates, and I didn't hear much of anything about their gun control policy initiatives. But, in true Democrat fashion, they didn't miss an opportunity to politicize the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton. They'll soon move on forget about gun control just as they did on DACA, closing GITMO, and Russia.