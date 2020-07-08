Speak Out 8/7/20

I love Lucy

The TBY column where the writer didn't like the "I love Lucy" show, well, my goodness. What harmless and fun humor Lucy gave us each week for years! She was funny, beautiful, with a slapstick, physical humor that was never vulgar. I'm glad the columnist finished his piece by encouraging everyone to laugh. And, I too, thought Seinfeld was funny. But why attack something so many people cherish and have enjoyed and which we could use a whole lot more? I love Lucy! And I wish we had something like her today.

Floyd death

Today I saw more of the bodycam footage of the George Floyd arrest. The attorney general of Minnesota has been denying the public to view it. For the people who want to know the truth, they can see it on Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Fox News. The facts are clear. First, George Floyd was suspected of passing counterfeit money. He resisted arrest. He said he was having trouble breathing minutes before the police officer held him down with his knee on his neck. At one point he was foaming at the mouth. His autopsy showed he had enough fentanyl to kill him along with another drug. He also had a heart condition. He also had a criminal past. He may have been a good person when he wasn't on drugs and he may have been trying to turn his life around, but anyone who has an addiction usually has relapses. I'm not saying the police officer is innocent, but in this country it's up to our judicial system to determine his guilt, not the news media or social media. Now was it worth burning and destroying our cities? Was it worth all the murders? Most were black lives, some were children. George Floyd was no hero and certainly not a martyr. He was a man with problems who turned to drugs. We have many people in this country who are like him. Drugs are ruining this country, not the police.