Speak Out 8/5/19

Open records

Why is expecting any president’s administration to keep their communications (email and phone) available for the public record something to be voted on by party lines? The law says the government employees and whatever Trump’s family is considered are supposed to do government business in an open and public fashion. No private emails. No personal cellphones. No encrypted apps. The Republicans should demand that from the people they elected. Do you honestly think this slippery slope is going to improve after the next election? Or the next? Future politicians of all stripes will only push the limits even further. It is time to demand that the Ivankas and the Jareds obey the laws or the future will just be worse.

Food stamps, banks

There is no reason any child in this area should go hungry. None. Parents of these at-risk kids receive food stamps. Also, there are many food banks in our area that can be utilized. I have donated to them and worked at them. Parents need to be taught how to stretch their food stamps and how to supplement their food needs at food banks. The adults should be held responsible for caring for the children in their care.

Juden audit

I certainly hope that all of our Missouri senators, representatives and state directors and officials are being “audited” with the same degree of detail that is being done with Drew Juden and his past work with the State of Missouri. I don’t believe any of them could pass that level of scrutiny. Kind of makes you wonder where all the motivation is coming from, doesn’t it?