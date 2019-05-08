Speak Out 8/5/19

Why is expecting any president’s administration to keep their communications (email and phone) available for the public record something to be voted on by party lines? The law says the government employees and whatever Trump’s family is considered are supposed to do government business in an open and public fashion. No private emails. No personal cellphones. No encrypted apps. The Republicans should demand that from the people they elected. Do you honestly think this slippery slope is going to improve after the next election? Or the next? Future politicians of all stripes will only push the limits even further. It is time to demand that the Ivankas and the Jareds obey the laws or the future will just be worse.
There is no reason any child in this area should go hungry. None. Parents of these at-risk kids receive food stamps. Also, there are many food banks in our area that can be utilized. I have donated to them and worked at them. Parents need to be taught how to stretch their food stamps and how to supplement their food needs at food banks. The adults should be held responsible for caring for the children in their care.
I certainly hope that all of our Missouri senators, representatives and state directors and officials are being “audited” with the same degree of detail that is being done with Drew Juden and his past work with the State of Missouri. I don’t believe any of them could pass that level of scrutiny. Kind of makes you wonder where all the motivation is coming from, doesn’t it?
My wife and I live on Scivally Drive. We have had a water leak on our street for almost two months! I let them know about it but still no one has came out to fix the problem. There is a green slime that is forming where the water flows and is slick as ice! Can you imagine what it would be like in the middle of winter! Please come and do your job and fix the problem!
If the people of Baltimore want better living conditions they should go to Mexico and sneak across the border. Contrary to what the ignorant left Democrats say, the immigrants are treated better than the people in Baltimore and the people living on the streets in major cities in California.
Moscow Mitch. Now that perfectly describes the illustrious senator from Kentucky. Accomplishes only the things on his buyers’ lists. Blocks anything not on the buyers’ wish lists — including improving election security. The lack of feeling is clear when he blocks efforts to work on the cost of health care, climate change (record flooding anyone?), or even help for the 9/11 rescuers. McConnell is a tool.
I don’t waste my time watching these silly, far-left, “I-can-give-you-more” debates, but when skimming headlines on articles about the debates (if that is what you want to call them), it scares me that there is a group that wants to give $500 billion in slave reparations, free health care, free that, free this! Well, it won’t be free, it will be on the backs of the middle class. How can anyone in their right mind support this foolishness? If these people are so unhappy with the United States, what is keeping them from moving to some socialist country? I pray that the sound-minded Americans will squash all of these notions with the 2020 elections and show these out-in-far-left-field loonies that what they want is not what made and makes America great!
