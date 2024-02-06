All sections
Opinion
August 28, 2019

Speak Out 8/28/19

So today's headline says we are scrapping safety, changing storm-shelter codes for our children in schools so we will have enough money to build an unsafe building for a pool nobody wants attached to a school and not having code for safety at Alma Schrader expansion. Pool at ant cost? Anybody ready for a referendum?...

Safety choice

So today's headline says we are scrapping safety, changing storm-shelter codes for our children in schools so we will have enough money to build an unsafe building for a pool nobody wants attached to a school and not having code for safety at Alma Schrader expansion. Pool at ant cost? Anybody ready for a referendum?

Place your debts

This U.S. debt is unsustainable. It is time we stop spending our children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's money and take responsibility for our actions. That means EVERYONE contributes to paying for our government programs, not just a handful. That means real cuts to our bloated social and military programs. It also means that we will need to pay more in taxes. It also means we need to decide what we really need versus what we want. Any politician proposing anything "free" or debt forgiveness should be booed off the stage. Enough is enough. Stop the spending, balance the budget, pay off the debt.

Speak Out
