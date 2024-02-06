Speak Out 8/27/21

Use tax

I am somewhat suspect on the timing of the use tax and the purpose of it now. Taxpayers have turned down the use tax four times; 1996, 2003, 2014, 2016. This is clearly saying voters do not favor such a tax. Our city leaders should ask the question why they're seeing more online purchasing. The lack of retail stores in Cape is the major reason. We have lost so many retail businesses over the years (Pier 1, Macy's, Talbots, Pendleton, Home Goods). People are driving to Paducah or St. Louis where the stores are present. Shopping online is not necessarily convenient. Not all shipping is free. There are shipping costs, frequently return costs, in addition to the inconvenience of long delivery time. What is very disappointing is my perception that city leaders are using our police and fire departments' loss of personnel as a stimulus to get the use tax passed.

Critical Race Theory

Framing Critical Race Theory as "white shaming" is negative, nonproductive, and perhaps a sign of insecurities, of fear of loss of white status and fear of the rise in status of people of color. Critical Race Theory teaches the history and current practices of racism, of inequality in our country. This type of introspective education is a major tool in continuing our country's movement toward true equality in attitudes and in practices. I feel we have made great strides toward this goal, but the goal has not been reached, with fear by whites, I believe, being the primary obstruction.