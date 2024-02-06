Speak Out 8/27/19

Roadwork compliment

I have something rare for Speak Out: A positive comment. I'd like to compliment the great resurfacing job on William street. It's a pleasure to drive on and really looks sharp.

Jackson project

I don't care what Jackson city leaders have to say about the Center Junction project. How about you go a month without a water main break before you weigh in on a big boy project? How about you work with MoDOT on the Highway 61 and Independence Street project so they don't start on it the day before school goes in session?

Gun control

Background checks? The information is only as good as the data input. The gates on gun purchases has been open too long, the weapons are out there. This being said, regulate ammunition. If the state can keep track of how much Sudafed I have purchased why not ammo and ammo making supplies? Double the price on ammunition, use proceeds to set up fund to help defray medical and funeral cost of those affected economically by the mass shootings.

Trump vs. Biden

During the 2020 presidential election I plan to vote for the person who never sleeps, is always on the job and has the country's best interest at heart, that person is President Donald Trump. The Democrats have "Sleepy Joe" as their front-runner, what a contrast. Trump-Pence 2020.