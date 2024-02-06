All sections
OpinionAugust 27, 2019

Speak Out 8/27/19

I have something rare for Speak Out: A positive comment. I'd like to compliment the great resurfacing job on William street. It's a pleasure to drive on and really looks sharp. I don't care what Jackson city leaders have to say about the Center Junction project. ...

Roadwork compliment

I have something rare for Speak Out: A positive comment. I'd like to compliment the great resurfacing job on William street. It's a pleasure to drive on and really looks sharp.

Jackson project

I don't care what Jackson city leaders have to say about the Center Junction project. How about you go a month without a water main break before you weigh in on a big boy project? How about you work with MoDOT on the Highway 61 and Independence Street project so they don't start on it the day before school goes in session?

Gun control

Background checks? The information is only as good as the data input. The gates on gun purchases has been open too long, the weapons are out there. This being said, regulate ammunition. If the state can keep track of how much Sudafed I have purchased why not ammo and ammo making supplies? Double the price on ammunition, use proceeds to set up fund to help defray medical and funeral cost of those affected economically by the mass shootings.

Trump vs. Biden

During the 2020 presidential election I plan to vote for the person who never sleeps, is always on the job and has the country's best interest at heart, that person is President Donald Trump. The Democrats have "Sleepy Joe" as their front-runner, what a contrast. Trump-Pence 2020.

U.S. debt

Dear Mr. Trump: The American people are up to their eyeballs in debt and so is our country. We are not rich! Maybe you and your friends should trickle some down to the rest of us through pay raises! And do something about the cost of drugs and health care. That would be good!

Russians coming

Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley: Your Senate oath is a moral obligation to the Constitution. The Russians are coming! Do something!

Center Junction

MoDOT should do what costs the least and closes the roads for the least amount of time at Center Junction. Complainers have to complain. Just ignore them and anyone who says don't fix what isn't broken. The future of Cape and Jackson depends on decent roads! And the diamond patterns are great!

Illegal immigration

Simply put -- Imagine paying for a ticket and waiting in line for two hours to ride your favorite ride on the roller coaster. Right when you get to the front of the line, a crowd of 500 people who didn't pay cut in front of you and ride the roller coaster for free. That's illegal immigration.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

