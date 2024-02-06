Speak Out 8-24-23

Christie is Dem

Chris Christie should run as a Democrat. He sure does not have the conservative values of the Republican Party. All he can do is denounce Trump and in the past wanted to be Trump's attorney general. Sour grapes do not make fine wine, just a poor grade of vinegar.

Not above the law

Ask yourself these questions: Are we a nation of laws, and do we stand by the Constitution? If you answer in the affirmative, then Donald Trump must be prosecuted for his crimes. If your answers to the questions were no, then we are headed for an authoritarian dictatorship. No one is above the law!