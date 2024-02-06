Speak Out 8-24-23

Chris Christie should run as a Democrat. He sure does not have the conservative values of the Republican Party. All he can do is denounce Trump and in the past wanted to be Trump's attorney general. Sour grapes do not make fine wine, just a poor grade of vinegar.
Ask yourself these questions: Are we a nation of laws, and do we stand by the Constitution? If you answer in the affirmative, then Donald Trump must be prosecuted for his crimes. If your answers to the questions were no, then we are headed for an authoritarian dictatorship. No one is above the law!
Only Joe Biden could or would compare the "A Kitchen Fire" to the horrendous fire in Maui. To compare the near loss of his wife, a '67 corvette and a "CAT" to the devastation and loss of life sustained by the citizens of Maui is inexcusable. The Democrats should see this and act on it, the 25th amendment is there for a reason. It is time to act before Biden says or does something we will all regret.
To the person who wrote in that Trump is trying to create a two-tiered justice system by wanting one judge removed but, not another judge; congratulations, you are part of the only 14% of the public that believes Trump did something illegal in regard to the election. Keep drinking the Kool-Aid!
