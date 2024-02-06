Speak Out 8/24/21

A time for prayer

Our political leaders, at one time in our history, would ask the American people to bow their heads and drop to their knees and pray for our citizens and soldiers in harms way, but things have changed from times long ago. We have lost our Christian values as a nation. Although the majority of citizens believe in God, many have forgotten the importance of prayer. We have many problems in our country. We are a divided country politically, morally and religiously when this is the time we need to be together, and if we cannot come together we will lose our credibility in the world.

Biden's decision

The crisis in Afghanistan is another decision of the Biden administration that was wrong. I know Biden wants to blame President Trump, but he wouldn't listen to the military experts on how and when to pull our military out. President Trump also wanted to end the 20 years and billions of dollars spent on an endless war. The difference is that President Donald Trump listened to the military experts, and Biden only listens to political experts that agree with him. Our military has been disgraced by their Commander in Chief. No longer will our allies trust any of our leaders, and China will step in and help the Taliban only to take advantage of their hatred of America and will become closer to world dominance.