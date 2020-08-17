All sections
OpinionAugust 17, 2020

Speak Out 8/17/20

Fauci approves

Dr. Doom Fauci says it’s OK to vote in person.

Lexington roundabout

When will the city clean up the roundabout on Lexington near Route W? It’s a mess with weeds growing everywhere. It’s time to clean up the roundabout.

Cardinals

As I write, the Cardinals plan to return to the field in Chicago. I don’t understand how other Major League Baseball teams can safely compete while the Cardinals were hit with a significant COVID outbreak. What player or coach didn’t follow precautions?

Welcome back

It’s good to see SEMO students back in Cape Girardeau. The university plays an important role in the community, attracting many students to Cape Girardeau who contribute to the local economy. The return of college students is welcome.

Wrong priority

The AG of the state of New York is trying to dissolve the NRA while ignoring the incompetence of the governor of New York and the deaths of thousands in nursing homes. Another try by the left to impose their gun control agenda. Support the NRA before it is too late.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

