Speak Out 8-16-22

Cape pool

Cape's mayor made a glaring error in her otherwise excellent "State of Cape Girardeau" speech. Voters did not choose to build the play pool at Jefferson. In fact, the taxpaying public has overwhelmingly expressed their displeasure at both where this facility will be located and what it will entail. However, then-city leaders and school district leaders shoved that project through. At taxpayer expense, of course. Through our business, my husband and I have polled several thousand Cape residents 18 and above. Over 99% say they do not support that project and that they will never utilize that pool.