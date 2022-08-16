All sections
OpinionAugust 16, 2022
Speak Out 8-16-22
Claire McCaskill's insane statement about Republicans wanting dogs at airports searching for women who seek abortions is why she is a "former" U.S. senator. Cape's mayor made a glaring error in her otherwise excellent "State of Cape Girardeau" speech. ...

McCaskill statement

Claire McCaskill's insane statement about Republicans wanting dogs at airports searching for women who seek abortions is why she is a "former" U.S. senator.

Cape pool

Cape's mayor made a glaring error in her otherwise excellent "State of Cape Girardeau" speech. Voters did not choose to build the play pool at Jefferson. In fact, the taxpaying public has overwhelmingly expressed their displeasure at both where this facility will be located and what it will entail. However, then-city leaders and school district leaders shoved that project through. At taxpayer expense, of course. Through our business, my husband and I have polled several thousand Cape residents 18 and above. Over 99% say they do not support that project and that they will never utilize that pool.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

