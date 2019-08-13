Speak Out 8/13/19

Illegal businesses

If justice was served when ICE picked up the 680-plus workers in Mississippi, they would have arrested the law breakers who hired them, the owners of the companies and the people who supervised them. If you want illegal immigration to stop, arrest the rich people at the top of the food chain who are the truly guilty ones.

SEMO football

I can’t believe the comments in Speak Out from people wanting the newspaper to totally ignore SEMO athletics and only report on Jackson football. SEMO is finally trending toward becoming a football program to be reckoned with and they need to be supported. After all, the university is one of the biggest employers in town. If you have been out of high school for more than five years, have no close friends or relatives playing and are still obsessed with local high school football there is something sadly lacking in your life!