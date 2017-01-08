Speak Out 8/1/17

Sullivan column

Kudos to Sullivan for his comment on the emperor's new clothes. At the same time, is it a good idea to put anything in the center of a round-about?

Airport party

See where someone posted pictures of a birthday party at airport. Who do you contact to have a private party there? It was awesome with the planes in the background.

Repeal

Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and other Republican officials constantly talk about keeping their promise to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare, and repeated that phrase over and over again while bemoaning the fact that the effort to do so had failed. Recent polls show that only approximately 30 percent of those polled want an outright repeal -- and -- replace bill to become law. Given that fact, one can only assume that McConnell and Ryan and their compatriots think that, of all the two-legged citizens walking about in this country, only 30 percent can be considered as "American" people.