Speak Out 8/1/17

Kudos to Sullivan for his comment on the emperor's new clothes. At the same time, is it a good idea to put anything in the center of a round-about?
See where someone posted pictures of a birthday party at airport. Who do you contact to have a private party there? It was awesome with the planes in the background.
Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and other Republican officials constantly talk about keeping their promise to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare, and repeated that phrase over and over again while bemoaning the fact that the effort to do so had failed. Recent polls show that only approximately 30 percent of those polled want an outright repeal -- and -- replace bill to become law. Given that fact, one can only assume that McConnell and Ryan and their compatriots think that, of all the two-legged citizens walking about in this country, only 30 percent can be considered as "American" people.
The seemingly gushy enthusiasm displayed by Southeast Missourian Christian columnist Adrienne Ross over the appointment of Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci as White House communications director has surely been tempered after he gave the most vulgar public interview in the history of journalism. To put it in perspective, he trumped Trump. As a result, The Mooch's days may be numbered.
Marcel Duchamp's famous 1917 piece, Fountain, is a porcelain urinal. It is considered a classic work of art by many, a product or offshoot of the Dada school of art. If this priceless piece was displayed in the middle of one of Cape's roundabouts, I have little doubt that Joe Sullivan would refuse to pass judgment on it, on the basis that he has no understanding of art. He would denounce it in no uncertain terms. I think the sculptures by the Pierce brothers have Post-modernist appeal and are in large part designed to move our ultra-conservative community, kicking and screaming, in a more progressive direction. When the mayor exclaimed, "I love it!" in reference to the latest sculpture, I think Joe Sullivan would really like to say (but exercises admirable self-restraint), "The emperor is wearing no clothes!"
We're not that naive. Please don't try and convince us that funding for the Tailor Institute was an oversight.
