OpinionJuly 29, 2021
Speak Out 7-29-21
The Olympics were postponed a year because of COVID and now athletes are canceling because they have COVID! What's wrong with them? Why didn't they get vaccinated? This is the most important thing they will ever do and all they had to do was get vaccinated. Shame on them and the U.S. Olympic Committee!...

COVID Olympics

The Olympics were postponed a year because of COVID and now athletes are canceling because they have COVID! What's wrong with them? Why didn't they get vaccinated? This is the most important thing they will ever do and all they had to do was get vaccinated. Shame on them and the U.S. Olympic Committee!

Medicaid expansion

Missourians voted to expand Medicaid and the State Supreme Court agrees 7-0. So why is Mike Parson and the Republican-led legislature against it? The vote was legal, constitutional and decisive, but Republicans don't seem to care about low-income families at all.

Get vaccinated

There are two types of Americans now. The vaccinated who are the solution. And the second, unvaccinated who are the problem. If you are not a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem.

Vaccine program

Incentive programs to get people to get the COVID vaccine is like giving a child a toy or candy for being good. It is just wrong. The people who should be rewarded are those who got the vaccine with the greatest incentive, to protect their own health and the health of others.

Speak Out
