Speak Out 7-29-21

COVID Olympics

The Olympics were postponed a year because of COVID and now athletes are canceling because they have COVID! What's wrong with them? Why didn't they get vaccinated? This is the most important thing they will ever do and all they had to do was get vaccinated. Shame on them and the U.S. Olympic Committee!

Medicaid expansion

Missourians voted to expand Medicaid and the State Supreme Court agrees 7-0. So why is Mike Parson and the Republican-led legislature against it? The vote was legal, constitutional and decisive, but Republicans don't seem to care about low-income families at all.