Speak Out 7/29/20

Trump on masks

"We're asking everybody when you're not able to socially distance to wear a mask," President Trump said. He added: "Whether you like masks or not, wear a mask." Now the few of you remaining hold outs have no excuse. Wear a mask!

Street sweeper

I'm watching the city equipment referred to as the street sweeper and wondering what service this actually does. I can't see how the street looks any cleaner after it's finished. Just another useless expenditure for taxpayers' money?

Mask usage

The Southeast Missourian recently seems to be focusing on the loud but few dissenting votes regarding face mask usage. Our community would benefit from increased coverage of the data supporting the face mask mandate. Our area has lower numbers than much of our country, but instead of perceiving these statistics as a justification for not masking, we should mask in order to try to maintain, if not reduce, these lower numbers. Face masks have, over time, proven to be one of the few tools we have to mitigate the spread of the virus. The virus is affecting all ages, and the consequences of being infected can be extremely serious. The mandate to mask is no more a restriction of personal rights than mandates to wear seat belts or respect speed limits, all geared toward keeping us safe and not burdening our society with the financial and emotional costs of unnecessary injuries, deaths.