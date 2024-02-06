Speak Out 7/29/20

"We're asking everybody when you're not able to socially distance to wear a mask," President Trump said. He added: "Whether you like masks or not, wear a mask." Now the few of you remaining hold outs have no excuse. Wear a mask!
I'm watching the city equipment referred to as the street sweeper and wondering what service this actually does. I can't see how the street looks any cleaner after it's finished. Just another useless expenditure for taxpayers' money?
The Southeast Missourian recently seems to be focusing on the loud but few dissenting votes regarding face mask usage. Our community would benefit from increased coverage of the data supporting the face mask mandate. Our area has lower numbers than much of our country, but instead of perceiving these statistics as a justification for not masking, we should mask in order to try to maintain, if not reduce, these lower numbers. Face masks have, over time, proven to be one of the few tools we have to mitigate the spread of the virus. The virus is affecting all ages, and the consequences of being infected can be extremely serious. The mandate to mask is no more a restriction of personal rights than mandates to wear seat belts or respect speed limits, all geared toward keeping us safe and not burdening our society with the financial and emotional costs of unnecessary injuries, deaths.
The word "defunding" is a poor choice of words in identifying my concerns regarding policing in our country. I do believe restructuring of funds, giving more to social services that support the work of our police departments, while decreasing moneys used toward militarizing our police, is essential. Police do not need to look nor act like troops dealing with terrorists in Baghdad. They do need more assistance in dealing with domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health issues and racial prejudices. I support Black Lives Matter and I believe most people who support "defunding" police are actually seeing the issues as I do and not as closing down police departments. I want to add that I am very supportive of and have positive feelings toward the Jackson Police Department, where I reside.
I have two questions for the person who went before the county medical board and said masks were proven to be useless and would not stop the spread of COVID-19. My first response is to ask what your medical degree is and at which college did you receive it? My second question: If you had children and one of them was sick with the flu, would you put another child in bed with the sick one? I would hope not, because the second little one could easily be infected through the breathing of the sick child. The same can be said for the virus being passed from an uncovered mouth. Come on, it's just a piece of cloth.
I'm appalled that the Nell Holcomb School superintendent is representing himself as in a anti-mask crusader while being charged with the care of our children. You shouldn't get to use your taxpayer-funded title in an attempt to give yourself and your views any credibility.
