Speak Out 7/24/17

Cape is kind

Thank you to all the great people in this area. Today after losing my load of lumber in the street, many people stopped and asked to help me. Thank you all. Just proves there are many great people in the Cape area. Even a lady and her small daughter stopped. Again thank you. I will definitely pass this act of kindness on to others in need.

Thank you

To the men and women of this city who empty our trash cans, thanks. I can't imagine life without streetside trash service. To teachers, the good ones, which are nearly all of you, your care and concern and hard work are appreciated. To Faune Riggin at KZIM, I don't always agree with you, but you do your job with gusto, every day, and that is noticed. You are an important part of our town. To all our American soldiers, to our veterans, no words can express enough appreciation. But thank you for serving the rest of us in a most dangerous calling. God Bless.

President Trump

When will the media acknowledge the new reality? Trump is not and never has been the "Leader of the Free World." Even if he hadn't decided he didn't want the position, the world does not want him.