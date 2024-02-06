Speak Out 7/24/17

Thank you to all the great people in this area. Today after losing my load of lumber in the street, many people stopped and asked to help me. Thank you all. Just proves there are many great people in the Cape area. Even a lady and her small daughter stopped. Again thank you. I will definitely pass this act of kindness on to others in need.
To the men and women of this city who empty our trash cans, thanks. I can't imagine life without streetside trash service. To teachers, the good ones, which are nearly all of you, your care and concern and hard work are appreciated. To Faune Riggin at KZIM, I don't always agree with you, but you do your job with gusto, every day, and that is noticed. You are an important part of our town. To all our American soldiers, to our veterans, no words can express enough appreciation. But thank you for serving the rest of us in a most dangerous calling. God Bless.
When will the media acknowledge the new reality? Trump is not and never has been the "Leader of the Free World." Even if he hadn't decided he didn't want the position, the world does not want him.
Repeal the ACA. Do not replace if it will triple the national debt. And repeal it now, not postpone it until after several election cycles. Let's move on to another topic.
Two hundred and forty years ago, the Declaration of Independence was signed, and we became a beacon to the rest of the world. What kind of light are we shining now? God bless America, each and everyone, native and immigrant, black, white, yellow and every color. God bless you, however you were made.
What happened to the generosity of the American spirit? So often in Speak Out, it's complain, complain and criticize? Is there nothing good going on? No one to praise? I'll start: Thank you to my minister for his service. It's not a job where one makes a lot of money, but the riches are much more than coin. Thank you, to all good ministers, for preaching the Word of God and giving us Hope and guidance about what is most important.
Trump and Co. wanting to interfere in the British child case is ludicrous. Great Britain is not under his control and he should not be trying to interfere in their court systems, hospital decisions or anything else. Why doesn't he worry about U.S. babies with rare conditions? Or young children who are going hungry in this country? Anything to make himself look better. Sad.
