Speak Out 7-22-20

Fall sports

There is no way high schools should be considering allowing fall sports when professional leagues and college teams have either canceled or significantly altered their seasons. There is no way high schools should be considering a full blown return to classes when colleges are not.

Return to Scripture

To get our nation back on track God is wanting everyone to confess their sins and repent by asking forgiveness of their sins. We are now in end times and we need to start changing our actions and return to the Bible.

Mask up

There's a way to stop the coronavirus dead in its tracks. And it weighs less than an ounce. Mask up Cape County!

Live life

One solution to this horrible virus is for the people who are afraid they will die just stay home locked in your house and the rest of us will live our lives. Almost everything we do has risk. We have to choose what is more important, staying home waiting on death or living our lives and contributing to society in a positive way.

Nothing has changed

What exactly has changed for schools since March when they closed? Is there a vaccine? Has the infection rate dropped? The answers are obviously "no," so why are you reopening schools and playing sports? If you care about kids then make the right decisions.

Wearing helmets

Gov. Parsons got this one wrong. The law requiring MO motorcyclists to wear helmets should not have been repealed.