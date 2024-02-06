Speak Out 7-22-20

The Jackson Board of Aldermen spent barely 20 minutes in their meeting tonight to spend nearly $100,000 in taxpayer money while authorizing fireworks in a residential neighborhood during the driest time of the year. Pardon me if I question your commitment to the citizenry.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Don't want to wear a mask?
We don't want to be around you
We had another young person shot to death in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, When are we as adults, Black and white, going to demand that this has got to stop. The police are doing what they can with limited resources. We need to find a way to get them more money so they can patrol these neighborhoods where most of the shootings occur. How many young lives are we going to lose before we the citizens of Cape work together? The police can't do it alone. They need the whole community's help. Churches in the south end of town do what they can with limited funds. Some of the larger churches need to form a partnership with these churches in these poor neighborhoods. We as Christians need to work together to end the violence. Get to know some of these families who have lost their children. Solving this problem will take time and a lot of work. Let's all work together with the police and the social workers, schools and city officials to solve this problem.
There is no way high schools should be considering allowing fall sports when professional leagues and college teams have either canceled or significantly altered their seasons. There is no way high schools should be considering a full blown return to classes when colleges are not.
To get our nation back on track God is wanting everyone to confess their sins and repent by asking forgiveness of their sins. We are now in end times and we need to start changing our actions and return to the Bible.
There's a way to stop the coronavirus dead in its tracks. And it weighs less than an ounce. Mask up Cape County!
One solution to this horrible virus is for the people who are afraid they will die just stay home locked in your house and the rest of us will live our lives. Almost everything we do has risk. We have to choose what is more important, staying home waiting on death or living our lives and contributing to society in a positive way.
What exactly has changed for schools since March when they closed? Is there a vaccine? Has the infection rate dropped? The answers are obviously "no," so why are you reopening schools and playing sports? If you care about kids then make the right decisions.
Gov. Parsons got this one wrong. The law requiring MO motorcyclists to wear helmets should not have been repealed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.