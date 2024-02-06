Speak Out 7/22/19

Veterans Memorial Dr.

I disagree with both the person who wrote to Speak Out and also John Voss, who have said that Veterans Memorial Drive was a waste of taxpayers’ money and that the extension should be removed from the list of road projects in the city. People do use this road, although not at the same level of Mount Auburn, for example. This road has been a lifesaver for many who live near and past the interstate. It needs to be extended and completed to the south so that it can be utilized even more.

California’s terms

I just saw that a California city will remove gender terms, including “manhole’’ and “manmade,” from municipal code. I am so glad they have their priorities straight. And they wonder why their state is broke!