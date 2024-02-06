Speak Out 7/22/19

I disagree with both the person who wrote to Speak Out and also John Voss, who have said that Veterans Memorial Drive was a waste of taxpayers’ money and that the extension should be removed from the list of road projects in the city. People do use this road, although not at the same level of Mount Auburn, for example. This road has been a lifesaver for many who live near and past the interstate. It needs to be extended and completed to the south so that it can be utilized even more.
I just saw that a California city will remove gender terms, including “manhole’’ and “manmade,” from municipal code. I am so glad they have their priorities straight. And they wonder why their state is broke!
I rarely agree with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but her comments concerning the four freshmen Democrat representatives were spot on. Just because you have a social media account, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have influence. AOC hasn’t done a thing to better her district or influence legislation.
Democrats like to use the talking point that “no one is above the law” when discussing our President, who, by the way, was cleared of supposed wrongdoing by the Mueller report. But Dems just don’t like that talking point to apply to illegal immigration.
Consider how quickly the Jackson City Park would have been cleaned up after the damaging storms had those who played mud volleyball, ran in the race, or sat around at the car show also helped pick up limbs.
