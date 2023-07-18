Speak Out 7-18-23

Trump attorneys

Lawyers representing Trump have discovered that MAGA really means "make attorneys get attorneys." Alina Habba has been fined and sanctioned, Rudy Giuliani has lost his law license, Sidney Powell has been fined and sanctioned, John Eastman is about to be disbarred and Lin Wood surrendered his law license rather than be disbarred. And Trump wonders why he can't find a decent lawyer to represent him?

Biden's words

Joe Biden says Putin is losing the Iraq War. His administration is looking for ways to block the sun in an effort to decrease global warming. Yeah, he is competent. It's the rest of the world that is crazy. God help us if he is elected to a second term.