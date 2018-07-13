All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJuly 13, 2018

Speak Out 7/13/18

Brett Kavanaugh certainly has conservative bona fides, but I'm surprised President Trump would pick such an inside the beltway, George W. Bush-endorsed, establishment Republican. The only hope for progressives now is that Judge, soon Justice Kavanaugh evolves in office and will, perhaps 30 years from now, become another Earl Warren, an Eisenhower appointee, who became a progressive and the greatest Supreme Court Justice of the 20th century...

Establishment pick?

Brett Kavanaugh certainly has conservative bona fides, but I'm surprised President Trump would pick such an inside the beltway, George W. Bush-endorsed, establishment Republican.

Supreme pick

The only hope for progressives now is that Judge, soon Justice Kavanaugh evolves in office and will, perhaps 30 years from now, become another Earl Warren, an Eisenhower appointee, who became a progressive and the greatest Supreme Court Justice of the 20th century.

Boring soccer

I remember back when we all gathered around the TV to watch an exciting two-hour soccer match that ended in a 0-0 tie. I'm just kidding. I'd rather dig a ditch with a spoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

College enrollment

Thank you Jon Rust for calling attention to the crippling impact the Trump effect has had on the ability of Midwestern colleges and universities to recruit foreign students.

Same logic

If fixing South Cape's problems was as easy as closing one liquor store then I'd expect that all of Cape's traffic fines could be eliminated by taking down all the stop signs.

Great players

The article on Jackson's Lauren Welker was an exceptional profile of an irreplaceable talent and leader. Lauren and Grace Pehle were the unquestioned leaders of that team and we'll miss you both.

Lights on Broadway

Love the improvements on Broadway Street involving the instillations of LED lights. Just curious why they were not installed in the first place. I know that they were available at the time of the original redevelopment of Broadway.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thought...
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
OpinionNov. 12
Lowry: Trump shows demography isn't destiny
Prayer 11-12-24
OpinionNov. 12
Prayer 11-12-24
Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum
OpinionNov. 11
Speak Out: Readers share comments about America's political pendulum
Our Opinion: On Veterans Day, we wish healing for those we sent into combat
OpinionNov. 11
Our Opinion: On Veterans Day, we wish healing for those we sent into combat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy