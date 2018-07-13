Speak Out 7/13/18

Brett Kavanaugh certainly has conservative bona fides, but I'm surprised President Trump would pick such an inside the beltway, George W. Bush-endorsed, establishment Republican.
The only hope for progressives now is that Judge, soon Justice Kavanaugh evolves in office and will, perhaps 30 years from now, become another Earl Warren, an Eisenhower appointee, who became a progressive and the greatest Supreme Court Justice of the 20th century.
I remember back when we all gathered around the TV to watch an exciting two-hour soccer match that ended in a 0-0 tie. I'm just kidding. I'd rather dig a ditch with a spoon.
Thank you Jon Rust for calling attention to the crippling impact the Trump effect has had on the ability of Midwestern colleges and universities to recruit foreign students.
If fixing South Cape's problems was as easy as closing one liquor store then I'd expect that all of Cape's traffic fines could be eliminated by taking down all the stop signs.
The article on Jackson's Lauren Welker was an exceptional profile of an irreplaceable talent and leader. Lauren and Grace Pehle were the unquestioned leaders of that team and we'll miss you both.
Love the improvements on Broadway Street involving the instillations of LED lights. Just curious why they were not installed in the first place. I know that they were available at the time of the original redevelopment of Broadway.
