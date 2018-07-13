Speak Out 7/13/18

Establishment pick?

Brett Kavanaugh certainly has conservative bona fides, but I'm surprised President Trump would pick such an inside the beltway, George W. Bush-endorsed, establishment Republican.

Supreme pick

The only hope for progressives now is that Judge, soon Justice Kavanaugh evolves in office and will, perhaps 30 years from now, become another Earl Warren, an Eisenhower appointee, who became a progressive and the greatest Supreme Court Justice of the 20th century.

Boring soccer

I remember back when we all gathered around the TV to watch an exciting two-hour soccer match that ended in a 0-0 tie. I'm just kidding. I'd rather dig a ditch with a spoon.