Speak Out 7/11/19

Softball league

JGSL -- This league has been apart of the Jackson community for over 40 years. Our parents and teachers coached, and it was about teaching every player: 1. Good sportsmanship; 2. How to be a team player; 3. Fundamentals; and 4. Honesty. Every year, there were numerous teams for every age division. This season, our division had four teams. The cost went from $40 last year to $65 this year. And yet, we still have the same old gear that is falling apart, more rule changes to accommodate the coaches with traveling ballplayers and the field maintenance has dwindled to the point that Field 4 cannot be played on if there's a slight drizzle because it doesn't drain properly, not to mention for half the season my pitcher was pitching from the wrong mound (3 ft. behind). These girls just want to play, have fun, learn some softball stuff and win a few. The league either needs replaced with the Little League Association and be ran correctly or the board members need replaced and the current league needs to be reconfigured back to the original rules and by-laws.

Next year?

Captain David Cantrell would be a very worthy recipient of the paper's Spirit of America Award.

Democrat mess

The Democrats caused this mess on the southern border, and as usual a Republican president has to clean it up.