Speak Out 7/11/19

Since the Humane Society and the city will not find a reasonable solution to help feral cats and dogs, the people of Cape Girardeau need to step up and rescue these unfortunate animals. They do not need to be destroyed; try trap-neuter-and-return to control the population. Work together to be humane.
Trump turning the fourth of July into a political rally is disgusting. It should be non-political - not a campaign event with tickets being given out by the Republican National Committee. Despicable behavior that does not surprise however.
JGSL -- This league has been apart of the Jackson community for over 40 years. Our parents and teachers coached, and it was about teaching every player: 1. Good sportsmanship; 2. How to be a team player; 3. Fundamentals; and 4. Honesty. Every year, there were numerous teams for every age division. This season, our division had four teams. The cost went from $40 last year to $65 this year. And yet, we still have the same old gear that is falling apart, more rule changes to accommodate the coaches with traveling ballplayers and the field maintenance has dwindled to the point that Field 4 cannot be played on if there's a slight drizzle because it doesn't drain properly, not to mention for half the season my pitcher was pitching from the wrong mound (3 ft. behind). These girls just want to play, have fun, learn some softball stuff and win a few. The league either needs replaced with the Little League Association and be ran correctly or the board members need replaced and the current league needs to be reconfigured back to the original rules and by-laws.
Captain David Cantrell would be a very worthy recipient of the paper's Spirit of America Award.
The Democrats caused this mess on the southern border, and as usual a Republican president has to clean it up.