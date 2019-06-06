Speak Out 6/6/19

People dying on Mt. Everest making the news. People die every day, they know the risk, yet still do it. Why? What about the rescuers they put in peril because of their ignorance? Sorry, but cannot get too worked up about these deaths.
Surprise, surprise! The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is not breaking even. That colossal waste of subsidies and space will never break even, and taxpayers will shoulder the burden for the next decade when, as is always the case, leaders will ask for more money to conduct repairs and to modernize it. What a joke!
All you parents sending your kids to so-called elite camps and supposed invitationals should get online and do some research. The organizers are just playing on your egos. The stars beside your recruit profile don't mean a thing. The letter you got in the mail was a mass mailing. Anyone can go to these camps if they pay the fee. If you're good enough, you'll get a call from a real recruiter. Until then, enjoy the game and don't play the fool on social media.
Jacksons new stoplight intersection at Main and Oak Hill is proof that we need more civil engineers and better stewards of tax dollars. The old intersection more than accommodated the traffic flow. The new light is cramped like a clown car. Jackson's boondoggles continue.
The thrift shops in Cape Girardeau have forgotten what the word 'thrift' means. They go online and search Ebay or something and see what each individual item is worth and price it as such. Newsflash: they can be priced higher online because there is a worldwide or nationwide audience willing to pay for said items. Locally, you're just going to lose out on potential sales for being greedy over things that were given to you free in the first place.
Here's an idea. Bulldoze the recently closed Ruby Tuesday and O'Charleys buildings and build the super swimming pool there.
The Democrats' plan to spend us into prosperity has never and will never work. Why don't they try Sen. Rand Paul's plan of a 1% reduction in all spending? It is at least a step in the right direction. Either that or learn to speak Chinese.