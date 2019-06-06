Speak Out 6/6/19

Mt. Everest

People dying on Mt. Everest making the news. People die every day, they know the risk, yet still do it. Why? What about the rescuers they put in peril because of their ignorance? Sorry, but cannot get too worked up about these deaths.

Sportsplex

Surprise, surprise! The Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is not breaking even. That colossal waste of subsidies and space will never break even, and taxpayers will shoulder the burden for the next decade when, as is always the case, leaders will ask for more money to conduct repairs and to modernize it. What a joke!

Summer camp

All you parents sending your kids to so-called elite camps and supposed invitationals should get online and do some research. The organizers are just playing on your egos. The stars beside your recruit profile don't mean a thing. The letter you got in the mail was a mass mailing. Anyone can go to these camps if they pay the fee. If you're good enough, you'll get a call from a real recruiter. Until then, enjoy the game and don't play the fool on social media.