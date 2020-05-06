Speak Out 6-5-20

Keep creeks clean

Thank you Jeff Long for your article on the polluting of Jackson creeks when people are not conscientious about litter, trash, oil, yard wastes and other damaging items that end up in our creeks. A creek borders our property, and we have watched the reduction of crayfish, frogs and minnows over the last few years to the point that very little animal life exists in our creek. At times the furry algae from, I think, lawn chemical run offs is pervasive in the creek. My grandchildren already are not having the creek experiences I had as a child in terms of creek habitat, and I often feel I cannot let my dog drink from the creek. Please, residents of Jackson, take responsibility for helping to keep our creeks clean.

Unemployment

A recent caller ignorantly stated our country has a 41% unemployment rate. While the pandemic took our rate from a historic low of 3.7% to 14%, the leadership and policies of Trump and the GOP have kept it much lower than anticipated.

Stop the riots

All these rioters should be arrested, their actions are despicable. They are not protesting for George Floyd. They are using this to steal and destroy.

Cape march

You have the right to protest on city owned ground with a permit. However, you do not have the right to block traffic on Broadway. You do not have the right to place minors in danger by walking down the middle of the street.