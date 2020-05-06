Speak Out 6-5-20

Thank you Jeff Long for your article on the polluting of Jackson creeks when people are not conscientious about litter, trash, oil, yard wastes and other damaging items that end up in our creeks. A creek borders our property, and we have watched the reduction of crayfish, frogs and minnows over the last few years to the point that very little animal life exists in our creek. At times the furry algae from, I think, lawn chemical run offs is pervasive in the creek. My grandchildren already are not having the creek experiences I had as a child in terms of creek habitat, and I often feel I cannot let my dog drink from the creek. Please, residents of Jackson, take responsibility for helping to keep our creeks clean.
A recent caller ignorantly stated our country has a 41% unemployment rate. While the pandemic took our rate from a historic low of 3.7% to 14%, the leadership and policies of Trump and the GOP have kept it much lower than anticipated.
All these rioters should be arrested, their actions are despicable. They are not protesting for George Floyd. They are using this to steal and destroy.
You have the right to protest on city owned ground with a permit. However, you do not have the right to block traffic on Broadway. You do not have the right to place minors in danger by walking down the middle of the street.
Both the Libertarian and Constitution Parties held Virtual Conventions in May because of COVID-19. The Green Party are also going to have a Virtual Convention in July. So why have neither the Democrat or Republican Parties decided to do a Virtual Convention? They need to act responsibly on this and go online like everybody else and there should not be any physical conventions this year because of COVID-19.
Does anyone really believe that your Facebook post, Instagram feed, or Tweet is somehow changing the world? Your likes and hashtags are meaningless drivel that affect nothing and no one. You know what changes the world? Go to work, lead your family, volunteer in your community, serve in your house of worship, and just be a good person.
Kudos to Jackson high school for holding a graduation ceremony. We understand that graduates will be kept 6 feet apart and each graduate will only be allowed four guests, which is a total of 1,412 family members in the 5,000 person stadium. We'll respect these rules so long as the administrators and board members all wear masks because they'll be within 6 feet of our graduates.
Drew Brees is exactly right that it's disrespectful to kneel during the pledge. Protest in that manner if you want, and your employer can deal with it how they want.
