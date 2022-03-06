Speak Out 6-3-22

No more Trump

Trump's antics at the NRA convention go beyond disgusting. First he read out the names of the 22 students and teachers killed at Robb elementary school, mispronouncing many of the names and speaking in a flat monotone. But the most insulting part was doing a bizarre dance to a Sam and Dave song immediately after reading the names. Trump never has and never will understand what it takes to be a human being with a soul. Why do people want him to run again?

Awesome Sportsplex

We've got the best sports venue in Missouri. Thanks parks and rec department for making it a great place to be in tournaments and for opening it as needed for emergency weather situations.

Christian Nationalism bad

The 1st Amendment guarantees that the State will not establish a religion and that people are free from religion if they choose. Christian Nationalism is unconstitutional because it wants to impose its version of conservative politics and fundamental Christianity on everyone. The hypocrisy is overwhelming when you consider the GOP considers the 2nd Amendment sacred because it fits their agenda but parts of the 1st Amendment can be violated because it doesn't fit their narrow-minded bigoted views of America.