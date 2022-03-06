Speak Out 6-3-22

Trump's antics at the NRA convention go beyond disgusting. First he read out the names of the 22 students and teachers killed at Robb elementary school, mispronouncing many of the names and speaking in a flat monotone. But the most insulting part was doing a bizarre dance to a Sam and Dave song immediately after reading the names. Trump never has and never will understand what it takes to be a human being with a soul. Why do people want him to run again?
We've got the best sports venue in Missouri. Thanks parks and rec department for making it a great place to be in tournaments and for opening it as needed for emergency weather situations.
The 1st Amendment guarantees that the State will not establish a religion and that people are free from religion if they choose. Christian Nationalism is unconstitutional because it wants to impose its version of conservative politics and fundamental Christianity on everyone. The hypocrisy is overwhelming when you consider the GOP considers the 2nd Amendment sacred because it fits their agenda but parts of the 1st Amendment can be violated because it doesn't fit their narrow-minded bigoted views of America.
How in the world did Joe Biden turn out to be worse than anyone could have imagined. I'm ashamed I voted for him though I could never vote for Trump. I thought he was going to bring calm back into government, but all he's really done is bring in incompetency.
Who investigates groups who hide behind the word "liberty?" Most of these far-right radicals are closer to terrorists than patriots. Banning books, making up nonsense words to stir up the "base." The only people "grooming" and abusing children are the most vocal against it. One finger points at someone else and the rest point at the accusers.
I remember seeing the first movie in 1986. Midway through college. I'll never forget the songs, Take My Breath Away and Danger Zone. Great movie. The new one is pretty good, too.
