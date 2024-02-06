Speak Out 6/27/19

To the concerned citizen bashing the hard work of our county park crew have you ever considered perhaps there is something else to blame? Perhaps the weather? I'm sure if you made a call to the county parks department directly they will be able to answer your questions and explain to you the plan for the lake, which required draining it and making it deeper, adding grass peninsular to allow for fishing, lining the entire lake with shock rock each placed by hand, and preparing to add a new trail around the pond. I for one am very pleased with the progress at South County Park. The county park staff also maintain other properties in the county. I for one am grateful for the dedication of each person who's job it is to maintain and improve our county parks.
Thank you Cape city workers for the awesome job of picking up my two huge trees that came down during the storm. You did a great job of cleaning up my yard. Thank you.
I wonder how long it will be until the ball team starts downplaying that silly name, "Catfish," and just starts calling them "Cats" or something.
I do not know about Cape Girardeau but Scott City, Benton and Chaffee have a lot of UTVs now driving the city streets. Unlicensed and maybe uninsured I wonder how they allow it. Twice in as many days I have passed a UTV with a preteen at the wheel, once accompanied by an adult once by himself. If our teenagers must be licensed to drive a car, how is it they do not need a license for the UTV? What of license and registration as well as insurance? Maybe I should drop the insurance on my auto and save my license fee.
America is great! Where else can parents use their children's extra college loan money to pay off debt or just spend? And then have the government talk about just wiping all the children's college loan debt free and clean. What a way to teach children or college students! Money grows on trees ! (Taxpayers pay for it.)
