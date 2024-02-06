Speak Out 6/27/19

Patience on park

To the concerned citizen bashing the hard work of our county park crew have you ever considered perhaps there is something else to blame? Perhaps the weather? I'm sure if you made a call to the county parks department directly they will be able to answer your questions and explain to you the plan for the lake, which required draining it and making it deeper, adding grass peninsular to allow for fishing, lining the entire lake with shock rock each placed by hand, and preparing to add a new trail around the pond. I for one am very pleased with the progress at South County Park. The county park staff also maintain other properties in the county. I for one am grateful for the dedication of each person who's job it is to maintain and improve our county parks.

Great job

Thank you Cape city workers for the awesome job of picking up my two huge trees that came down during the storm. You did a great job of cleaning up my yard. Thank you.