Speak Out 6/19/20

Thanks Central

A big thank you to Cape Central High School for Saturday's drive-through graduation! It turned out to be solemn, memorable and great fun all at the same time! Kudos to all the teachers and school personnel who turned out to congratulate the seniors. That was extraordinary! My granddaughter and I and everyone in our group was brought to happy/sad tears at one time or another during this amazing graduation.

Jackson electric

While the headlines misleadingly read that the Jackson city council cut electric rates, the reality is that they've been overcharging for a decade. The reduction was the result of an independent audit. These "reduced" rates are more closely on par with surrounding municipality-owned electrical rates.

Seattle protests

Being a part of the United States of America is a privilege. The people that have taken over a portion of Seattle are committing treason. If a foreign country did this we would consider it an act of war. Our military would be ordered to drive them out. If our federal government continues to do nothing, China, Russia or even the drug cartels from Mexico will try to take the part of our country they want. The world is watching. This has nothing to do about black or white. This is about good versus evil, right and wrong. If we want to keep our country, we the people better come together and defeat these treasonous groups at any cost. Give them warning and a deadline to leave peacefully, and if they don't, declare war and force them out.

Inconvenient facts

In 2020, here is the break down of police shootings by race: White: 172; Black: 88; and Hispanic: 57. These are the facts. And sometimes facts can be inconvenient.