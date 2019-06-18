Speak Out 6/18/19

Electronics overuse

Mr. Rust's column about electronics use by the young generation was interesting. There will never be a simple answer to the problem, because it is impossible to completely control someone. But a major answer is nothing new. It's called "parenting." Look at your kids' phone, no matter how much they fuss. Take phones and have dead times. Make and enforce rules like "no phones at the table or during meals." Put up phones at bedtime (buy a cheap alarm clock). And practice what you preach! If you can't stay away from your phone, guess where they are learning this behavior?

What hypocrites

Even though we don't need any more evidence of the hypocrisy of the left, they give us more! Democrats tried their best to destroy the career and reputation of a highly qualified Supreme Court nominee. Even when it became evident that there was nothing to the charges they are still around wearing their "I Believe" T-shirts! Now in Virginia they nominate a candidate who has actually spent six months in jail for having sex with a minor! How anyone with an ounce of decency, morality and common sense could vote for these clowns is beyond me!