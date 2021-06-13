Speak Out 6-13-21

Southeast Missouri State University exists to educate and produce graduates. It does not exist to win a few football games which is likely why the stadium is rarely over 20% full. No one with any understanding of this community would ask citizens to pony up anymore money for a university that takes 14% of all student fees and gives that to athletics.
Jackson City leaders have been spending money like drunken sailors on a port call. And now they're getting another round of Covid relief funds that they hope to spend on more park bathrooms, a bridge for people lacking sense to avoid floodwaters, and a consultant to tell them I-55 and East Main is attentive to businesses.
Holly Rehder lied about her opponent. She bombarded our mailboxes with vile mailings from high dollar supporters out of our area. Now she claims that she will move back into our district "in a bit." Her lips are moving. She is a GQP politician who worked to overturn the Medicare expansion that the voters chose. No one really believes anything that comes out of both sides of her mouth.
If your greatest accomplishment in high school was an athletic accomplishment then you missed the point of high school.
