Speak Out 6-13-21

Football stadium

Southeast Missouri State University exists to educate and produce graduates. It does not exist to win a few football games which is likely why the stadium is rarely over 20% full. No one with any understanding of this community would ask citizens to pony up anymore money for a university that takes 14% of all student fees and gives that to athletics.

Jackson spending

Jackson City leaders have been spending money like drunken sailors on a port call. And now they're getting another round of Covid relief funds that they hope to spend on more park bathrooms, a bridge for people lacking sense to avoid floodwaters, and a consultant to tell them I-55 and East Main is attentive to businesses.