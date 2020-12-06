Speak Out 6/12/20

Wear a mask

If your best excuse to not wear a mask is that others aren't wearing theirs correctly ... here's your sign.

Twitter and Trump

Twitter should not be called a media platform or given the status of say a newspaper. If the company does not have to meet its own standards, much less those expected of other media, then call it what it is ... advertising for the right price. If Twitter was about truth and the American Way, Trump would have been kicked off years ago with his lies and vulgarity.

Fourth celebrations

The Jackson city council cancels July 4th mud volleyball because it's "impossible to social distance", but decided to keep the beer garden and car show. Are you kidding me? The clown show continues.

CHS graduation

Central High School: If you honestly think the scenario that you have for senior graduation is the best you can do then you need to all step down. If a drive-up graduation where my child is the only one to get out of the car and walk up on a mock stage to receive their diploma is the best you can do, then shame on you. You say we want the child to be able to cross the stage to get the diploma. What a joke. It's not about walking the stage, it's sharing it with their classmates and families to cheer them on 12 years. How shameful this is the way you celebrate them. You all just wanted to wash your hands of the whole situation. CHS, they deserve so much more.