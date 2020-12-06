Speak Out 6/12/20

If your best excuse to not wear a mask is that others aren't wearing theirs correctly ... here's your sign.
Twitter should not be called a media platform or given the status of say a newspaper. If the company does not have to meet its own standards, much less those expected of other media, then call it what it is ... advertising for the right price. If Twitter was about truth and the American Way, Trump would have been kicked off years ago with his lies and vulgarity.
The Jackson city council cancels July 4th mud volleyball because it's "impossible to social distance", but decided to keep the beer garden and car show. Are you kidding me? The clown show continues.
Central High School: If you honestly think the scenario that you have for senior graduation is the best you can do then you need to all step down. If a drive-up graduation where my child is the only one to get out of the car and walk up on a mock stage to receive their diploma is the best you can do, then shame on you. You say we want the child to be able to cross the stage to get the diploma. What a joke. It's not about walking the stage, it's sharing it with their classmates and families to cheer them on 12 years. How shameful this is the way you celebrate them. You all just wanted to wash your hands of the whole situation. CHS, they deserve so much more.
If you believe your Instagram post, Facebook meme, or Tweet is somehow contributing to the BLM movement than you are sadly mistaken. That kind of junk is about as helpful as your "support the troops" magnet on your Subaru.
If you'd like to avoid trouble with law enforcement, don't break the law. Don't be high on fentanyl or meth. Don't set buildings on fire. Don't steal. Don't commit murder.
The Cape school district is worried about a Missouri budget funding cut. Here's an idea: get out of the swimming pool construction business which saves $6,000,000 immediately and another $750,000 in maintenance costs each year thereafter.
Joe Biden said President Trump should open his Bible, he might learn something. Well, Mr. Biden, maybe you should open yours and read the part about "Thou shalt not kill." Abortion is murder. Or the one about "Thou shalt not bear false witness again thy neighbor," as the Democrats have done with President Trump. You, Mr. Biden and your party, are a bunch of hypocrites that fan the flames of dissent in this country. May God help us if you and Nancy and Chuck ever get full power of the government.
