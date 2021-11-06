All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJune 11, 2021

Speak Out 6/11/21

When will the USA release its entrepreneurs? USA business desperately needs more competition to push innovation and investment. The federal government antitrust agencies are suing big companies who they say have monopolized their market. I say these big companies need more competition to force them to play the game straight. ...

Release the entrepreneurs

When will the USA release its entrepreneurs? USA business desperately needs more competition to push innovation and investment. The federal government antitrust agencies are suing big companies who they say have monopolized their market. I say these big companies need more competition to force them to play the game straight. The federal government is wasting taxpayer money with this feeble antitrust lawsuit effort. There was a movie some years ago with actor Liam Neeson in it and his famous line "release the kraken" you still hear repeated today. I say "release the entrepreneurs."

Gas prices

Biden voters, how do you like the present gasoline prices? Up over a dollar a gallon from this time last year with more increases coming. I want to go back to the good old days of energy independence during the Trump administration. How about you?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Trump was right

Breaking news: "Trump was right again." The China virus started in the Wuhan Lab. He was right about so much and never given credit for anything. The media and the nation owe him an apology for the treatment he received while in office.

Customer service

When you call the physician's office to make an appointment, it is annoying to be told that the doctor will make the decision about whether the appointment can be made. And then they never call back one way or the other. If you are businesspeople first and care providers a distant second, at least try and do one or the other at an acceptable level.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy