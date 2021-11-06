Speak Out 6/11/21

Release the entrepreneurs

When will the USA release its entrepreneurs? USA business desperately needs more competition to push innovation and investment. The federal government antitrust agencies are suing big companies who they say have monopolized their market. I say these big companies need more competition to force them to play the game straight. The federal government is wasting taxpayer money with this feeble antitrust lawsuit effort. There was a movie some years ago with actor Liam Neeson in it and his famous line "release the kraken" you still hear repeated today. I say "release the entrepreneurs."

Gas prices

Biden voters, how do you like the present gasoline prices? Up over a dollar a gallon from this time last year with more increases coming. I want to go back to the good old days of energy independence during the Trump administration. How about you?