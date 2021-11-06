Speak Out 6/11/21

When will the USA release its entrepreneurs? USA business desperately needs more competition to push innovation and investment. The federal government antitrust agencies are suing big companies who they say have monopolized their market. I say these big companies need more competition to force them to play the game straight. The federal government is wasting taxpayer money with this feeble antitrust lawsuit effort. There was a movie some years ago with actor Liam Neeson in it and his famous line "release the kraken" you still hear repeated today. I say "release the entrepreneurs."
Biden voters, how do you like the present gasoline prices? Up over a dollar a gallon from this time last year with more increases coming. I want to go back to the good old days of energy independence during the Trump administration. How about you?
Breaking news: "Trump was right again." The China virus started in the Wuhan Lab. He was right about so much and never given credit for anything. The media and the nation owe him an apology for the treatment he received while in office.
When you call the physician's office to make an appointment, it is annoying to be told that the doctor will make the decision about whether the appointment can be made. And then they never call back one way or the other. If you are businesspeople first and care providers a distant second, at least try and do one or the other at an acceptable level.
