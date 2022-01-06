Speak Out 6-1-22

Downtown crowds

The first couple weeks of Tunes at Twilight have been perfect. Great music. Awesome weather. Thanks Old Town Cape. Thanks also for the downtown market. The strawberries are delicious, but so many good things to see and do there now. We appreciate what you all do.

Too much silence

It seems every time we have a tragic shooting with semi-automatic weapons we have a moment of silence. That moment of silence for the Republicans has lasted through Columbine, Virginia Tech, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Sandy Hook, Buffalo, NY and now Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Drive better

Just a piece of friendly advice to the man in the big pickup pulling a trailer with a large lawn tractor on it who entered the roundabout on Sunday, May 29, and almost hit a small blue car. I was in the car directly behind the blue car and saw the entire thing. Even when the driver honked his horn, you just kept pulling out and even into the far left lane, which he had pulled over into to avoid being hit by you. Guess what? You did not have the right of way to enter the roundabout. Had you hit her, you would have been liable and ticketed. How do I know that? Because just a week ago, the same thing happened to me in the exact same spot on that roundabout. The other driver, the one who entered illegally just like you, not only got a ticket for failure to yield, his insurance company is replacing my car, which was totaled. Oh, and by the way, you didn't have your trailer lights hooked up and no license plate on it. So there are a few more tickets you would have gotten. Just a warning. Next time you drive so carelessly, you might really have to pay.