Speak Out 6/1/20

Football forecast

Jackson football is going to look a lot different this year. Home games won’t be played in front of a packed “Pit” because of COVID-19 restrictions. The irreplaceable “Mighty Mouse” running back has graduated. The defense lost their #3, 4, 5 and 6 top tacklers. Thankfully, we’ve still got two of the state’s best linebackers and three returning o-line starters to go along with a really good QB.

Bill Engvall?

If your best excuse to not wear a mask is that others aren’t wearing theirs correctly ... here’s your sign.

Election mail fraud

You got to love the vote by mail option. A person can vote 20 or 50 times in a single Election. So long to the concept of one person, one vote.

Twitter not about truth or American way

Twitter should not be called a media platform or given the status of say a newspaper. If the company does not have to meet its own standards, much less those expected of other media, then call it what it is: advertising for the right price. If Twitter was about truth and the American Way, Trump would have been kicked off years ago with his lies and vulgarity.

We need to talk about suicide

I just watched a father describe why his 12-year-old son committed suicide. He said there was a total of 6 suicides in his community since his state closed down everything including the schools, isolating these young people. The father calmly explained that his son was a normal preteen involved in sports and school activities, and doing what he was being told to do by politicians and health professionals. This is touching many communities across America. I and my family have experienced suicide in our family. The effects on my children’s lives has been a lifetime of learning how to live with the fact that their mother took her own life. Like the father said, we have to start talking about suicide. The shutdown and isolation has made it worse, especially for our young people. They lose hope and spiral into depression. We as adults have to make choices for what is best for our families. We all take risks every day. Was the shutdown worth all the problems we are dealing with now, including all the young people taking their own lives? As a grandparent, I will risk my life so my grandchildren can have a chance of living a long life.