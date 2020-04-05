Speak Out 5/4/20

Need tests

No! Too many people still haven’t been tested. We don’t wish to escalate contact or deaths as Florida and California have. We still haven’t experienced the full force of COVID-19.

National Guard

The National Guard shouldn’t be in the school-meal-delivery business when the schoolteachers are getting paid, but not working. Teachers, administration and support staff are all getting 100% of their salaries and they should be working for their paychecks. They should be handing out food.

Fly over country

If the COVID-19 had been more prevalent in the Midwest and less in New York and New Jersey, would they shutdown their economies like we did here in Missouri? I hardly think so; after all, the people on the east and west coasts call the Midwest “Fly Over America.” Now they’re beginning to see that the people of “Fly Over America” feed this country and the world. We need to restart our economies now.