All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionMay 4, 2020

Speak Out 5/4/20

No! Too many people still haven’t been tested. We don’t wish to escalate contact or deaths as Florida and California have. We still haven’t experienced the full force of COVID-19. ...

Need tests

No! Too many people still haven’t been tested. We don’t wish to escalate contact or deaths as Florida and California have. We still haven’t experienced the full force of COVID-19.

National Guard

The National Guard shouldn’t be in the school-meal-delivery business when the schoolteachers are getting paid, but not working. Teachers, administration and support staff are all getting 100% of their salaries and they should be working for their paychecks. They should be handing out food.

Fly over country

If the COVID-19 had been more prevalent in the Midwest and less in New York and New Jersey, would they shutdown their economies like we did here in Missouri? I hardly think so; after all, the people on the east and west coasts call the Midwest “Fly Over America.” Now they’re beginning to see that the people of “Fly Over America” feed this country and the world. We need to restart our economies now.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Approval poll

Gallup polling shows that the majority of Americans approve of how President Trump is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and 49% approved of the overall job he’s doing.

Other countries?

Are other nations giving away money and going bankrupt to prop up the economy, or are we the only one? There doesn’t seem to be any foreign news.

Double standard

Shame on you Tara Reade. Instead of telling the truth about Biden you should have lied about a Republican. Your story would have been on every news program and the front of every newspaper or magazine in the country.

Hillary’s cover-up

The Great Enabler Endorses the Sexual Assaulter sounds like a movie title, but it is just Hillary endorsing Joe. I guess she can’t help it after covering up for Slick Willy all these years. So much for the “Me Too” movement.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 8
Prayer 11-8-24
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: SEED Symposium offers full day of economic info...
OpinionNov. 7
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on election results and wh...
OpinionNov. 7
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his tale...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
OpinionNov. 7
Thiessen: Trump is my president – and yours
Prayer 11-7-24
OpinionNov. 7
Prayer 11-7-24
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
OpinionNov. 7
Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a return to the White House for President Trump
OpinionNov. 6
Speak Out: Discussion on Cape water vote, Amendment 2 and a return to the White House for President Trump
Prayer 11-6-24
OpinionNov. 6
Prayer 11-6-24
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
OpinionNov. 5
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, and the economy
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy