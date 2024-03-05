Speak Out 5-3-24

__Barr’s hypocrisy__
Why are Republicans such hypocrites? Bill Barr has said that Trump should never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again because he’s unqualified but plans to vote for him in November. This is making my brain hurt!
__Minimum wage__
When will America wake up? When the minimum wage goes up, it is not more money in your pockets (and it’s not more money out of business owners’ pockets). That extra money costs you more because everything increases. Your government that gets the percentage of that minimum wage is the only winner. That’s your minimum wage increase that your government has to spend and send to all those other countries!
__'Anti-white racism’__
Trump has vowed to “crush anti-white racism” if elected in November. Ok, will he also vow to crush anti-Black racism, too?
__Jordan Walker__
The St Louis Cardinals have sent Jordan Walker to Memphis because he’s off to a bad start with his hitting, but in his defense, he’s been doing what they have asked him to do, hit more balls in the air in hopes of him hitting more home runs. That has led to flyouts. For one thing, flyballs don’t carry as well in the spring. Second, he has always been a line drive hitter, which led him to the majors. The Cardinals have tried to change many players’ batting styles. They convinced Matt Carpenter he was a home run hitter, and that ruined a very good hitter who could hit to all fields. Suddenly, he became a pole hitter and it led to a low average and strikeouts. Carpenter is just one example of management wanting to change a very good player only to see him fail.
