Speak Out 5-3-24

__Barr’s hypocrisy__

Why are Republicans such hypocrites? Bill Barr has said that Trump should never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again because he’s unqualified but plans to vote for him in November. This is making my brain hurt!

__Minimum wage__

When will America wake up? When the minimum wage goes up, it is not more money in your pockets (and it’s not more money out of business owners’ pockets). That extra money costs you more because everything increases. Your government that gets the percentage of that minimum wage is the only winner. That’s your minimum wage increase that your government has to spend and send to all those other countries!