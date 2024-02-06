Speak Out 5/28/20

Joe Biden says if you are a black person and vote for Trump, you are not really black. Yes you are still black, just smarter than someone who votes for the party of Byrd, Wallace and the KKK. I think this remark by Biden is racist.
Now that Trump is scared to death about losing the November election he has started another of his big lies: the election is rigged! If he keeps repeating this lie enough times people will start to have doubts about the election. Trump would sacrifice our electoral system with a pack of lies just so he can win. This isn't democracy at work, it's a would-be dictator trying to cheat a legitimate, and proven system of fairness.
The media is sick. Trump criticized for not wearing a mask while golfing Memorial Day weekend. Obama lauded for playing golf as people are being beheaded. Again, I say the media is sick.
Donald Trump has now shown just how cruel and malicious he can be. He is still repeating a long debunked conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough and an aide who died by accident 20 years ago. The aide's widower has pleaded with Trump and Twitter to stop the tweets. Trump refuses and keeps inflicting horrible emotional cruelty on her family. If Trump thinks this is how to act presidential than he's sicker than anyone has ever imagined.
I think Ford had an acceptable number of deaths for the Pinto. I believe Chevy also had a number for the Corvair. Does the country have in mind an acceptable number of deaths from C-19?
The Obama administration never wanted a smooth transition to a Trump presidency. Democrats feared him, not because of national security, but because he rallied new voters to win an election. They wanted to destroy him from the beginning. Trump has a loud mouth. But Democrats perverted government, the top level of the FBI and CIA even worse, and the media is shameless. CNN, MSNBC, Associated Press are one-sided and unresponsible. Democrats wanted a polarized America. They got it, and it's killing America. Only four more years of Trump can save us, as all the Democrats tricks will be exhausted.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.