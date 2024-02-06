Speak Out 5/28/20

Racist comment

Joe Biden says if you are a black person and vote for Trump, you are not really black. Yes you are still black, just smarter than someone who votes for the party of Byrd, Wallace and the KKK. I think this remark by Biden is racist.

Big lies

Now that Trump is scared to death about losing the November election he has started another of his big lies: the election is rigged! If he keeps repeating this lie enough times people will start to have doubts about the election. Trump would sacrifice our electoral system with a pack of lies just so he can win. This isn't democracy at work, it's a would-be dictator trying to cheat a legitimate, and proven system of fairness.

Sick media

The media is sick. Trump criticized for not wearing a mask while golfing Memorial Day weekend. Obama lauded for playing golf as people are being beheaded. Again, I say the media is sick.