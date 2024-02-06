Speak Out 5/28/19

City of statues

Cape Girardeau city of statues, they are everywhere and only the artist knows what they mean. Great Idea! How about making something that we can understand.

Trade whining

You people complaining about paying a few extra cents more for an item because of tariffs are just plain sad. You can sacrifice a little as we fight for greater trade fairness. Most of you have no idea what it’s like to sacrifice for your country, so your whining doesn’t surprise me, but it’s sad nonetheless.