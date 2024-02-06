All sections
OpinionMay 28, 2019

Speak Out 5/28/19

Cape Girardeau city of statues, they are everywhere and only the artist knows what they mean. Great Idea! How about making something that we can understand.

City of statues

Cape Girardeau city of statues, they are everywhere and only the artist knows what they mean. Great Idea! How about making something that we can understand.

Trade whining

You people complaining about paying a few extra cents more for an item because of tariffs are just plain sad. You can sacrifice a little as we fight for greater trade fairness. Most of you have no idea what it’s like to sacrifice for your country, so your whining doesn’t surprise me, but it’s sad nonetheless.

Trump tariffs

In response to Trump tariffs. Who is forcing the commenter to buy products from China? Why not buy American? The tariffs that President Donald Trump slapped on China, according to the estimates from the U.S. Treasury, are set to generate $89 billion in profits after Market Facilitation Program payments to farmers for Fiscal Year 2019.

Wrong priority

The $12 million swimming pool still hasn’t broken ground at Jefferson School, but more than 50% are still receiving free and reduced price lunches. Those who voted for the new pool should be ashamed just as should those who advocated for it. The money could go a long way in reducing poverty and providing real resources for students.

Impeach Congress

Let’s keep Trump and impeach Congress.

