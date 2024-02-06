All sections
Opinion
May 24, 2021

Speak Out 5/24/21

The GOP has cast their lot with Donald Trump but forgot to check the latest polls before doing so. Trump’s polling at a paltry 32% in national polls and more Republicans are beginning to put party over Trump. Sure, stick with Trump, what better way to keep the Democrats in the White House. ...

Trump’s poll ratings

The GOP has cast their lot with Donald Trump but forgot to check the latest polls before doing so. Trump’s polling at a paltry 32% in national polls and more Republicans are beginning to put party over Trump. Sure, stick with Trump, what better way to keep the Democrats in the White House.

Biden isn’t Harding

I have to say that I am getting a kick out of all these news articles claiming that America is entering into a new Roaring Twenties. One big problem with that, Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge were free market capitalists whose policies led to a roaring economy. Joe Biden is a Marxist socialist, and you can’t have a roaring economy under one of those.

Vaccine requirement

The Speak Out caller who said employees should be fired for not getting the vaccine is ignorant! This is a choice between the person and their doctor. I have three health conditions that won’t allow me to do it. I also can’t wear a mask because of it. So if I get fired for that, I would sue them and I would win. What a moronic thing to say! Please get COVID, COVID, COVID out of your head and please move on!

