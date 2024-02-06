Speak Out 5/24/21

Biden isn’t Harding

I have to say that I am getting a kick out of all these news articles claiming that America is entering into a new Roaring Twenties. One big problem with that, Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge were free market capitalists whose policies led to a roaring economy. Joe Biden is a Marxist socialist, and you can’t have a roaring economy under one of those.

Vaccine requirement

The Speak Out caller who said employees should be fired for not getting the vaccine is ignorant! This is a choice between the person and their doctor. I have three health conditions that won’t allow me to do it. I also can’t wear a mask because of it. So if I get fired for that, I would sue them and I would win. What a moronic thing to say! Please get COVID, COVID, COVID out of your head and please move on!