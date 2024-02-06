Speak Out 5/23/19

American pride

One of the Democrats running for president (I believe he is the governor of Montana) is saying the United States is its own worst enemy, or as he puts it, worst foe. Is there any one of the two dozen or more Democrats running for president proud of this country? President Donald Trump is and he is not ashamed to say it. Trump is what this country needs for the next 6 years, not an apologizing liberal. MAGA Trump 2020.

Jackson schools

Jackson High School will graduate 94% of our students this week after a year of winning district championships in football, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, golf and boys track. The boy's golf team won a state championship and there are 12 track and field athletes heading to the state championship. We built new and improved existing school buildings without raising taxes while expanding classroom innovation and area partnerships.

Facebook bragging

It's that time of year when crazy moms and dads start posting end of school and end of sport Facebook manifestos. Your cries for attention are noticed, but probably not in the ways you'd hoped. Be proud of your child without trying to create a false narrative. Be proud without bragging. Be a parent without measuring your child's success against what others do or don't do.

Not conservative

Missouri just passed millions of dollars in bonds to pay for road repairs. So instead of paying as we go through a small increase in the gas tax, we are now paying for our roads with debt. Conservatism used to mean that you avoided debt and paying for things that were needed. Now Conservatives are sounding more like liberals; we want everything but don't make us pay for it. Taxes are necessary to support a civilized society and a growing economy. Saying no to all taxes is short-sighted and foolish.

Right to life

Missouri legislature defined that life begins at 8 weeks gave a "right to life." But they did nothing about gun violence, nothing about the drug crisis and the prescription drugs that feed it, and nothing about violent street crime. So there is no consistency in "right to life." Life outside the womb must not count for much.