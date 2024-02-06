Speak Out 5/22/18

Capaha fans
I hope the owners of the Cape Catfish Prospect League baseball team will consider installing overhead fans in the grandstands, like some of the other ballparks. It would certainly make watching a game more comfortable during our hot summers.
Flip flop
So U.S. Sen. Schumer was against the Iran Nuclear Deal before he was for it. Democrats flip flop more than footwear in Florida. As a candidate, Trump said he was going to withdraw from the Obama executive action, and we elected him. President Trump has fulfilled his promise, and is now working with geographical partners who are actual stakeholders in a deal.
Democrats
The angst of the Democratic Party is both palpable and hilarious. Democrats have preyed on the poor and minorities for so long that they no longer represent an ideology for good, but rather just a bunch of angry fringe groups with plenty of hashtags, but devoid of morality.
Media and McCain
Boy the left and their lap dog media sure do love and defend John McCain as long as he remains a RINO doing their dirty work for them. It sure is funny that when he was running for president against Barack Obama they portrayed him as your standard racist, bigoted, misogynist homophobe just the way they paint all Republicans.
Senators' response
I reached out to both Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Claire McCaskill on an issue that is very important to me and many Southeast Missourians. While I have received many fundraising emails from the senator I have supported in the past, I have not received any substantive response to my legitimate concerns. It has been weeks and a follow-up email. Do they even care about us?
Missouri refund
It has been 49 days since I filed my Missouri income tax return and I still have not received my refund.
US embassy
Four Democratic Party platforms called for Jerusalem to be recognized as the capital of Israel. In June 2017, the Senate voted 90-0 (with 'yes' votes from Democratic Senators Feinstein, Murphy and Sanders) to reaffirm the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 which mandated the embassy move, a bill that passed two decades ago with the support of Democrat Minority Leader Pelosi.
Gender war
Since our young people's gender identity is under assault from many quarters, I think it should be stated and written policy at our schools to do all they can to reinforce the masculinity of boys and the femininity of girls.
American promise
At the risk of being over dramatic, we are at a crossroads. We can choose to either renew the promise of American democracy or not. Choosing the latter course will result in events so catastrophic I can hardly bear to contemplate them.
