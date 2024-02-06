Speak Out 5/22/18

Capaha fans

I hope the owners of the Cape Catfish Prospect League baseball team will consider installing overhead fans in the grandstands, like some of the other ballparks. It would certainly make watching a game more comfortable during our hot summers.

Flip flop

So U.S. Sen. Schumer was against the Iran Nuclear Deal before he was for it. Democrats flip flop more than footwear in Florida. As a candidate, Trump said he was going to withdraw from the Obama executive action, and we elected him. President Trump has fulfilled his promise, and is now working with geographical partners who are actual stakeholders in a deal.

Democrats

The angst of the Democratic Party is both palpable and hilarious. Democrats have preyed on the poor and minorities for so long that they no longer represent an ideology for good, but rather just a bunch of angry fringe groups with plenty of hashtags, but devoid of morality.

Media and McCain

Boy the left and their lap dog media sure do love and defend John McCain as long as he remains a RINO doing their dirty work for them. It sure is funny that when he was running for president against Barack Obama they portrayed him as your standard racist, bigoted, misogynist homophobe just the way they paint all Republicans.

Senators' response