Speak Out 4/9/20

Thank you teachers

I am just amazed and thankful about the work the teachers for my kids are doing, sending homework, touching base and leading classes on zoom, checking in with parents. For all of you who have had your lives turned upside down and then continued to support families by teaching, thank you. Your hard work is appreciated.

Faux panic

Barely a single word was uttered as 23,000 of us citizens died of the flu. 30,000 from pneumonia. 650,00 deaths from heart disease. 85,000 from diabetes. 50,000 from suicide. Forgive me if I don't share in your faux panic and Trump-blaming.