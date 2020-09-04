Speak Out 4/9/20

As Easter is fast approaching let's all remember who is in charge, and as a Christian I know if I would die tomorrow I know I will go to heaven. As we go into this horrible crisis, let us remember that God has all the answers to our problems. Although we may not understand or like the answers, we have to be patient. Things will get better. For the non believers, I suggest you should keep an open mind. We are all in this together, give God a chance.
I am just amazed and thankful about the work the teachers for my kids are doing, sending homework, touching base and leading classes on zoom, checking in with parents. For all of you who have had your lives turned upside down and then continued to support families by teaching, thank you. Your hard work is appreciated.
Barely a single word was uttered as 23,000 of us citizens died of the flu. 30,000 from pneumonia. 650,00 deaths from heart disease. 85,000 from diabetes. 50,000 from suicide. Forgive me if I don't share in your faux panic and Trump-blaming.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.